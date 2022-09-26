Eidelman Virant Capital Invests $377,000 in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 105,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 205.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 693,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 33,807 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,920. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.47.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

