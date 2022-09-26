Eidelman Virant Capital Decreases Stock Holdings in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its position in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.07% of Noodles & Company worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Company stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,245. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $13.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $131.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Noodles & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

NDLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Noodles & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 98,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $459,736.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 118,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,882.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 409,342 shares of company stock worth $1,899,508. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

