Egretia Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (EGT)

Egretia (EGT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and $28,148.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Egretia has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Egretia coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Egretia

Egretia launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io.

Buying and Selling Egretia

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate.EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem.”

