EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $146.27

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $146.27 and last traded at $147.15, with a volume of 3253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EGP. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

