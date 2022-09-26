Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.80.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $16.65 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 321.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

