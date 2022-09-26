Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Coverage Initiated at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Dynatrace to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.68.

Dynatrace Price Performance

DT opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.21, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $209,088.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 941,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,953,913.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $209,088.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 941,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,953,913.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $40,171.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,559.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 133.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 145.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

