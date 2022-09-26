Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Coverage Initiated at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Dynatrace to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.68.

DT opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.21, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $209,088.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 941,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,953,913.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $209,088.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 941,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,953,913.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $40,171.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,559.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 133.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 145.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

