Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) PT Set at C$31.00 by Scotiabank

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Rating) received a C$31.00 price objective from Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 145.25% from the stock’s current price.

TSE:DND traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$12.64. The stock had a trading volume of 90,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,033. The company has a market capitalization of C$873.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of C$11.88 and a 1-year high of C$50.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.31, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers legal software solutions, such as due diligence, incorporation and business organization, PPSA and securities filings, litigation, and practice management solutions that automates workflow and streamlines access to public records to support end-to-end legal transactions.

