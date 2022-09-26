Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) PT Set at C$31.00 by Scotiabank

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Rating) received a C$31.00 price objective from Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 145.25% from the stock’s current price.
Dye & Durham Stock Down 0.2 %
TSE:DND traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$12.64. The stock had a trading volume of 90,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,033. The company has a market capitalization of C$873.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of C$11.88 and a 1-year high of C$50.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.31, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
About Dye & Durham
See Also
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.