DuckDaoDime Price Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.32 or 0.00012285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $3.35 million and $138,582.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,446,178 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community.”

