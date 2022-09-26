DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $14,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,357,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,045,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE stock traded down $2.65 on Monday, hitting $123.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,422. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.93. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $108.22 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,574.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.70.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading

