Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after buying an additional 224,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,889,052,000 after buying an additional 731,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,761,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,688,503,000 after buying an additional 48,340 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Dover by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,304,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,288,000 after buying an additional 45,804 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,199,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DOV traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,544. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.91 and a 200 day moving average of $134.70. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $116.66 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.17.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.