Dora Factory (DORA) Market Capitalization Achieves $27.44 Million

Dora Factory (DORA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Dora Factory coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.74 or 0.00014532 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dora Factory has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Dora Factory has a market capitalization of $27.44 million and $4.46 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dora Factory’s launch date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. Dora Factory’s official website is dorafactory.org. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture.”

