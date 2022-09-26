DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Stock Price Up 7.1%

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.08. 10,164 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 768,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

DocGo Trading Up 6.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocGo

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCGO. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,282,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 333.8% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 352.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,941 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 1,967.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,324,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 7,295.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,043,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,452 shares in the last quarter. 31.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DocGo

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

