Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $61.18

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.18 and last traded at $61.35, with a volume of 3311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.92.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DIN has been the topic of several research reports. CL King reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.
Dine Brands Global Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.39. The company has a market capitalization of $972.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.82.
Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 5.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
