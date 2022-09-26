Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $61.18

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DINGet Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.18 and last traded at $61.35, with a volume of 3311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIN has been the topic of several research reports. CL King reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.39. The company has a market capitalization of $972.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.82.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DINGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.01. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $237.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 5.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

