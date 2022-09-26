Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Price Target to €32.00

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €37.00 ($37.76) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Alstom Price Performance

Shares of ALSMY opened at $1.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. Alstom has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Alstom Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.009 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd.

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

