DerivaDAO Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (DDX)

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $32.47 million and approximately $91,874.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00003185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011060 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s genesis date was December 4th, 2020. DerivaDAO’s total supply is 53,221,796 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex.

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DDX is the native token of DerivaDEX. DDX is used to govern the project via the DerivaDAO. DDX is also used for fee reductions and for staking opportunities.”

