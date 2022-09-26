Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 237,295 shares.The stock last traded at $17.35 and had previously closed at $17.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLX shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $754.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.25 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 207,221 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 202,008 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 183,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,970,000 after acquiring an additional 133,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Deluxe by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,237,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,736,000 after buying an additional 123,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

