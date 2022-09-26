Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.33.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average is $45.88.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,822,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,995 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $68,764,000. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $67,845,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 242.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,421,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,032 shares in the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.