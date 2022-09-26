Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) COO Adam Blitzer Sells 6,861 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,763,761.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $86.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,715,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,898,387. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,652.65 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.90. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.12 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Datadog by 58.3% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

