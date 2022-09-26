Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Position Lessened by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Darden Restaurants accounts for approximately 4.3% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $8,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRI. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% during the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DRI traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.16. 1,384,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,874. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $160.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.