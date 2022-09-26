Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 35,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,961,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.75.

Danaher Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $262.70. The company had a trading volume of 32,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,697. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.04. The stock has a market cap of $191.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.