CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,370 ($28.64) target price on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th.
Shares of LON:CVSG opened at GBX 1,676 ($20.25) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,730.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,712.52. CVS Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,512 ($18.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,800 ($33.83). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 4,655.56.
CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.
