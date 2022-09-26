Critical Analysis: Baltic International USA (BISA) versus The Competition

Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA – Get Rating) is one of 712 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Baltic International USA to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Baltic International USA and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baltic International USA N/A N/A -806.45% Baltic International USA Competitors 14.37% -62.15% 1.92%

Risk & Volatility

Baltic International USA has a beta of 31.66, indicating that its stock price is 3,066% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baltic International USA’s competitors have a beta of 0.07, indicating that their average stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

59.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of Baltic International USA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Baltic International USA and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Baltic International USA N/A -$30,000.00 -2.11 Baltic International USA Competitors $1.60 billion -$173.12 million 26.69

Baltic International USA’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Baltic International USA. Baltic International USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Baltic International USA and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baltic International USA 0 0 0 0 N/A Baltic International USA Competitors 112 590 916 18 2.51

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 77.68%. Given Baltic International USA’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Baltic International USA has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Baltic International USA competitors beat Baltic International USA on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Baltic International USA Company Profile

Baltic International USA, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to investigate and acquire a target company or business seeking to become a publicly held corporation. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

