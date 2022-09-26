CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
CPI Card Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PMTS opened at $17.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.76. CPI Card Group has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $198.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.23.
CPI Card Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPI Card Group (PMTS)
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
- Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.