CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

CPI Card Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PMTS opened at $17.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.76. CPI Card Group has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $198.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.23.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

