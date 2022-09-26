Cowen Trims Centene (NYSE:CNC) Target Price to $101.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centene from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.63.

Centene Stock Down 0.3 %

CNC stock opened at $78.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.45. The stock has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Centene will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,680 shares of company stock worth $1,335,454. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Centene by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Centene by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

