Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.63

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.63 and last traded at $23.67, with a volume of 8407 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.
CUZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.63.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,673,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,217,000 after buying an additional 155,633 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,077,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,018,000 after acquiring an additional 276,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,078 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,135,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,338,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,498,000 after acquiring an additional 330,967 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.
