Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.35.

Coupa Software Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ COUP opened at $62.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.25. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $259.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Transactions at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $39,587.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,543. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $39,587.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,543. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $377,955.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,253 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 139.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 56.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Articles

