Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.22.

CRSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1,179.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. 22.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming Stock Performance

CRSR opened at $11.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.47. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $28.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $283.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corsair Gaming

(Get Rating)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

