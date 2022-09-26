Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stake Lifted by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises approximately 0.5% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $281,919,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 197.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,499 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 77.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,976 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $29,668,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.89. 3,585,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,973,326. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.67.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. Corning’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

