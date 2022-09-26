Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.17

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 15200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm has a market cap of C$104.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company's principal asset is the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in northern British Columbia.

