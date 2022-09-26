Contrasting 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) and Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) and Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for 23andMe and Atossa Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 23andMe 0 1 3 0 2.75 Atossa Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

23andMe currently has a consensus target price of 5.50, indicating a potential upside of 98.56%. Atossa Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 749.21%. Given Atossa Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atossa Therapeutics is more favorable than 23andMe.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

23andMe has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atossa Therapeutics has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares 23andMe and Atossa Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 23andMe $271.89 million 4.58 -$217.49 million -0.61 -4.54 Atossa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$20.61 million ($0.17) -4.85

Atossa Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 23andMe. Atossa Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 23andMe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares 23andMe and Atossa Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 23andMe -95.61% -29.57% -23.08% Atossa Therapeutics N/A -15.84% -15.46%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.6% of 23andMe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Atossa Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% of 23andMe shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Atossa Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atossa Therapeutics beats 23andMe on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co. operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the drug development; and discovery and development of novel therapies to improve patient lives across various therapeutic areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as offers out-licensing of intellectual property associated with identified drug targets related to drug candidates under clinical development. It has a collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property (No.3) Limited to leverage genetic insights to validate, develop, and commercialize drugs. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer. It is also developing AT-H201, an inhalation therapy to improve lung function in severely ill and hospitalized COVID-19 patients; AT-301, a proprietary drug candidate for nasal administration in patients diagnosed with COVID-19; and immunotherapy/chimeric antigen receptor therapy programs for the treatment of breast cancer. It has a research agreement with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Inc. to support research of cytokine-coated nanoparticles for the treatment of breast cancer. The company was formerly known as Atossa Genetics Inc. and changed its name to Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2020. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

