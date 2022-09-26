Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Lifted to “Sell” at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CMPGY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,575 ($19.03) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($25.98) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Compass Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,983.00.

CMPGY stock opened at $19.48 on Thursday. Compass Group has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.91.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

