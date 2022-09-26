Comparing CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) & Lombard Medical (OTCMKTS:EVARF)

Lombard Medical (OTCMKTS:EVARF – Get Rating) and CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.0% of CVRx shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of CVRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Lombard Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lombard Medical and CVRx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lombard Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A CVRx 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

CVRx has a consensus price target of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 99.19%. Given CVRx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CVRx is more favorable than Lombard Medical.

This table compares Lombard Medical and CVRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lombard Medical N/A N/A N/A CVRx -233.69% -26.70% -24.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lombard Medical and CVRx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lombard Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CVRx $13.04 million 12.94 -$43.08 million ($1.85) -4.43

Lombard Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CVRx.

Summary

CVRx beats Lombard Medical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lombard Medical

(Get Rating)

Lombard Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets endovascular stent-grafts for the repair of aortic aneurysms in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company's principal product is Aorfix, which is an endovascular stent-graft for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAAs) with angulation at the neck of the aneurysm of up to 90 degrees. Its products also include Altura endovascular stent graft system for the treatment of standard AAA anatomies; Aorflex delivery system for accurate placement of Aorfix in the abdominal aorta; and IntelliFlex LP delivery system that enhances the precision and control of Aorfix deployment and placement. Lombard Medical, Inc. sells its products directly through its direct sales force and distributors to state-or-government-owned hospitals. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Didcot, the United Kingdom.

About CVRx

(Get Rating)

CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. CVRx, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Lombard Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lombard Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.