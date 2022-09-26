Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WTB. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,170 ($38.30) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.14) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitbread currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,710 ($44.83).

Shares of WTB opened at GBX 2,464 ($29.77) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.85. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,382 ($28.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.10). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,602.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,667.72.

In other Whitbread news, insider Chris Kennedy bought 1,020 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,436 ($29.43) per share, with a total value of £24,847.20 ($30,023.20).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

