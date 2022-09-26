Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WTB. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,170 ($38.30) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.14) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitbread currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,710 ($44.83).
Whitbread Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of WTB opened at GBX 2,464 ($29.77) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.85. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,382 ($28.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.10). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,602.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,667.72.
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.
