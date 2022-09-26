Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in Chubb by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 28,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Chubb by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 141,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chubb Price Performance

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

NYSE CB traded down $5.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $171.96 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.12.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

