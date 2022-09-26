Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Bank of America

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chemours to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chemours from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Chemours has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.70.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Chemours will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chemours by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chemours by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,243 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemours by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,350,000 after purchasing an additional 588,765 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemours by 315.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,287,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Chemours by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,141,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,424,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chemours

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.