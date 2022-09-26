Chemours (NYSE:CC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

CC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chemours to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $25.23 on Friday. Chemours has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $796,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Chemours by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 435,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after acquiring an additional 147,866 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Chemours by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 221,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 46,878 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the second quarter worth $912,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

