ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Purchased by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 118.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,053,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572,266 shares during the period. ChampionX comprises approximately 1.0% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $20,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,653,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,481 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

CHX stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.07. The stock had a trading volume of 137,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,404. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $28.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.04.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $932.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.30 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 37.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

