Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sets New 1-Year Low at $33.34

Shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.34 and last traded at $33.35, with a volume of 385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.79.

Central Securities Trading Down 1.3 %

Get Central Securities alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Leo Price Blackford acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.85 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,350.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Central Securities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Central Securities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Robotti Robert lifted its position in Central Securities by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Central Securities in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.