Cellframe (CELL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $91,247.00

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Cellframe coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001546 BTC on exchanges. Cellframe has a market cap of $8.70 million and $91,247.00 worth of Cellframe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cellframe has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cellframe Coin Profile

Cellframe’s genesis date was February 10th, 2021. Cellframe’s total supply is 29,735,000 coins. Cellframe’s official website is cellframe.net. Cellframe’s official Twitter account is @cellframenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cellframe

According to CryptoCompare, “Cellframe is a quantum-resistant layer-1 network focused on secure and scalable cross-chain transfers. It is meant to be an infrastructure layer for web3. Cellframe uses variable post-quantum encryption by default.”

