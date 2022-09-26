Cathedral Energy Services (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cathedral Energy Services (OTCMKTS:CETEFGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$1.65 price target on the stock.

CETEF opened at 0.47 on Thursday. Cathedral Energy Services has a 52 week low of 0.10 and a 52 week high of 0.90.

About Cathedral Energy Services

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

