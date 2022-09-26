Cathedral Energy Services (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cathedral Energy Services (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$1.65 price target on the stock.
Cathedral Energy Services Stock Down 14.9 %
CETEF opened at 0.47 on Thursday. Cathedral Energy Services has a 52 week low of 0.10 and a 52 week high of 0.90.
About Cathedral Energy Services
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cathedral Energy Services (CETEF)
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
- Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.