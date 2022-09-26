CashHand 1-Day Volume Tops $1,606.00 (CHND)

CashHand (CHND) traded 72.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last seven days, CashHand has traded down 45.5% against the US dollar. One CashHand coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CashHand has a total market cap of $163.87 and approximately $1,606.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00159054 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Mirai (MIRAI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000148 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CashHand Profile

CashHand (CHND) is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashHand’s official website is www.cashhand.info.

CashHand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

