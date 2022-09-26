Cartesi Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.38 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 26th. Cartesi has a total market cap of $138.60 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cartesi has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s launch date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io.

Buying and Selling Cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain.The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger.”

