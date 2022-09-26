Carry One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.34 Million (CRE)

Carry (CRE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Carry has a total market cap of $35.31 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Carry has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Elysian (ELS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00015043 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

