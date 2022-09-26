Carlson Capital Management Sells 1,979 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Carlson Capital Management lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $601,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 16.9% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 20.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 13,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 361,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 125,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

USB stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.20. The stock had a trading volume of 577,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,401,536. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $41.55 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

