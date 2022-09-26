Carlson Capital Management Has $11.30 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 1.0% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,728,000 after purchasing an additional 13,507 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Accenture by 440.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 91,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,772,000 after purchasing an additional 74,271 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,188,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Trading Down 0.2 %

Accenture stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $259.35. The company had a trading volume of 53,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,082. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $256.20 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $164.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.35.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.26.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

