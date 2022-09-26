CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.55

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.55 and last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 57003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.18.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.61.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,526.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 30.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,532 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,756,000. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,002,000 after buying an additional 1,241,975 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,553,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 754.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after buying an additional 622,016 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

