CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Gap Up to $7.25

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.25, but opened at $7.48. CareMax shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 1,184 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CareMax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CareMax to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Get CareMax alerts:

CareMax Trading Up 3.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of CareMax

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $172.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.11 million. CareMax had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in CareMax by 21.4% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,649,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,399,000 after buying an additional 1,522,755 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in CareMax by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,549,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,260,000 after purchasing an additional 164,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CareMax by 95.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,474 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CareMax by 3.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,513,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 77,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CareMax by 8.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,300,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 174,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

About CareMax

(Get Rating)

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.