Capital CS Group LLC Takes $425,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Occidental Petroleum makes up about 0.4% of Capital CS Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,656,000 after acquiring an additional 544,414 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 125,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 554,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,891,703. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 4,845,546 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $285,935,669.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 163,395,275 shares in the company, valued at $9,641,955,177.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 4,845,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $285,935,669.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,395,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,641,955,177.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,166,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,436,524. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

