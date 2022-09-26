Capital CS Group LLC Invests $702,000 in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000. Photronics accounts for about 0.7% of Capital CS Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Capital CS Group LLC owned 0.06% of Photronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,192,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Photronics by 56.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after buying an additional 297,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Photronics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,362,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,028,000 after buying an additional 122,925 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Photronics by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 508,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after buying an additional 87,948 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Photronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLAB stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.21. 31,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,030. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $876.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLAB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

