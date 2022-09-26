Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Gap Down to $8.87

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.87, but opened at $8.60. Cano Health shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 86,652 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CANO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Friday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cano Health from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.45.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Cano Health Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cano Health

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $689.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CANO. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,406,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 426,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 201,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cano Health

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.